Michigan manufacturer fined $32K after worker falls into vat of sulphuric acid and dies

A suburban Detroit manufacturing facility has been fined after the death of an employee who fell into vat of sulphuric acid.

The Detroit News reported Wednesday the $32,500 fine was issued by the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which completed an investigation of Michigan Seamless Tube LLC.

Fifty-four-year-old Daniel Hill died hours after the Feb. 9 accident.

The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment from company officials. Michigan Seamless Tube previously said it was fully co-operating with the state and conducting its own probe.

State inspections resulted in five serious citations. Authorities have opened two other investigations into the company.

South Lyon-based Michigan Seamless Tube has until Thursday to file an appeal.