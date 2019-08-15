Michigan manufacturer fined $32K after worker falls into vat of sulphuric acid and dies
State inspections resulted in five serious citations.
A suburban Detroit manufacturing facility has been fined after the death of an employee who fell into vat of sulphuric acid.
The Detroit News reported Wednesday the $32,500 fine was issued by the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which completed an investigation of Michigan Seamless Tube LLC.
Fifty-four-year-old Daniel Hill died hours after the Feb. 9 accident.
The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment from company officials. Michigan Seamless Tube previously said it was fully co-operating with the state and conducting its own probe.
State inspections resulted in five serious citations. Authorities have opened two other investigations into the company.
South Lyon-based Michigan Seamless Tube has until Thursday to file an appeal.
