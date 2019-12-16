Michigan school researchers breed purple potato, make chips
Michigan State University (MSU) researchers have reached their goal of breeding a purple potato. The resulting product is being made into purple, kettle-cooked potato chips.
The chips are cooked using blackberry potatoes
Michigan State University (MSU) researchers have reached their goal of breeding a purple potato. The resulting product is being made into purple, kettle-cooked potato chips.
The MSU potato program and Traverse City-based Great Lakes Potato Chip Co. partnered to produce the chips as a way to capitalize on the Blackberry potato, the Lansing State Journal reported.
The chips were sold in the Traverse City area, convenience stores at MSU, and locations in Ann Arbor and Detroit. The chip company's president says they plan to make and sell more next year.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.