Protesters return to Michigan capitol as emergency decree winds down

Protesters are back at the Michigan Capitol to denounce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-home order and business restrictions.

They're try to put pressure on Republican lawmakers who are meeting to consider extending Whitmer's coronavirus emergency declaration hours before it expires Thursday evening.

The state reported 40,399 cases of the disease on Thursday, with 8, 957 in the City of Detroit. Overall, 3,670 people have died in Michigan from COVID-19.

Whitmer's stay-home order and business restrictions due to COVID-19 while lawmakers met to consider extending her coronavirus emergency declaration hours before it expires. (Paul Sancya/The Associated Press)

At the capitol, drivers leaned on their horns as they travelled past, a repeat of what occurred on April 15 but with fewer numbers. Speakers took turns addressing a crowd on the Capitol lawn.

A protester holds a sign at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, April 30, 2020. (Paul Sancya/The Associated Press)

The signs said, "Shut down the lockdown" and "No work no freedom."

The "Don't Tread On Me" flag was worn by some people as a cape.

Directly above me, men with rifles yelling at us. Some of my colleagues who own bullet proof vests are wearing them. I have never appreciated our Sergeants-at-Arms more than today. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mileg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mileg</a> <a href="https://t.co/voOZpPYWOs">pic.twitter.com/voOZpPYWOs</a> —@SenPolehanki

In addition to protestors outside the legislature, Michigan Sen. Dayna Polehanki tweeted an image on Thursday showing "men with rifles" yelling inside the state assembly.