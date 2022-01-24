Michigan high school reopening nearly 2 months after shooting

The Michigan high school where four students were fatally shot in late November will reopen Monday for the first time since the attack.

Oxford High School students have been attending classes at other buildings since Jan. 10.

Four students were killed and six students and a teacher were injured during the Nov. 30 shooting. A fellow student, Ethan Crumbley, 15, is charged with murder and other crimes.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, also are facing charges. They are accused of making a gun accessible to their son and refusing to take him home when school staff expressed concern about his writings earlier on the day of the shooting.

Misia Winowski, center left, holds her 14-year-old daughter Madolyne close as they seek healing and comfort during a candlelight vigil Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 along Washington Street in downtown Oxford, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal/The Associated Press)

The high school is in Oakland County, about 50 kilometers north of Detroit.

"As a community, we will get through this with love and grace for one another," superintendent Tim Throne said last week, referring to the school's reopening and legal cases related to the shooting.

A temporary memorial set up outside the school was removed before students returned. Throne said experts advised that removing it would help students "further their healing process."

A permanent memorial is planned.