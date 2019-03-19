New
Michigan appeals court rules it's OK to give cops the finger
Lawsuit after courts decide woman's constitutional rights were violated
It appears free speech laws also apply to things you "say" with your hands. A federal appeals court in Michigan has ruled that a woman's constitutional rights were violated when she was handed a speeding ticket after flipping off a police officer near Detroit back in 2017.
The woman was given a ticket for a lesser violation after being pulled over. But when the stop was over, the woman gave the officer a middle-finger salute.
The officer pulled her over again and wrote her up for a more serious speeding offence. In its decision, the Michigan appeals panel says the officer "should have known better" to escalate the violation, even if the driver was rude. The decision was 3-0.
