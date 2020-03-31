Michigan officials plead for ventilators, people to run them

Michigan officials are pleading for more ventilators and appealing to health professionals to come out of retirement to fight the coronavirus.

The number of cases statewide reached nearly 6,500 by Monday, while deaths rose to 184. Michigan's medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, said the state has 1,700 ventilators and needs 5,000 to 10,000 more.

The coronavirus attacks the lungs.

Ford Motor said it will start making ventilators in Ypsilanti in late April.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an order allowing hospitals to be flexible in how they use medical professionals.

Detroit is getting testing kits that can reveal the coronavirus in minutes.

Whitmer OKs $150M to fight pandemic, vetoes other spending

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed onto a $150 million funding package to fight the coronavirus pandemic while vetoing $167 million she says should be saved as Michigan confronts likely plummeting tax revenues amid the pandemic's economic fallout.

Just weeks ago, the Democratic governor and Republican-led Legislature agreed to additional mid-year spending to fund their priorities after a budget impasse last fall.

Whitmer said Monday "the world has changed."

She blocked $35 million for a new program that would have provided financial assistance for adults age 25 and older to attend community college.

Also vetoed was $16 million to partially revive Pure Michigan tourism campaign.