Michigan elects Democrat governor and first Muslim congresswoman

Democrat Gretchen Whitmer has won the race for Michigan governor, defeating Bill Schuette, ending years of Republican control in the state.

The term-limited seat was previously held by Rick Snyder.

Whitmer ran on a platform of fixing problems in the state such as deteriorating roads and aging drinking water infrastructure. She also emphasized her past vote to expand Medicaid to more than 600,000 lower-income adults under the federal health care law.

When she takes office, she will be the second female governor in Michigan.

Michigan has also elected a Muslim woman from Detroit to represent the state's 13th congressional district, which covers parts of Detroit and some suburbs.

Rashida Tlaib defeated three other candidates Tuesday.

There were no Republicans on the ballot in the heavily Democratic district.