Michigan legalizes sports betting, internet gambling

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation to legalize sports betting and internet gambling.

The laws enacted Friday take effect immediately, but wagering won't start for a number of months because casinos need to obtain state licenses.

Lawmakers are hopeful sports bets can be placed by the start of the NCAA men's basketball tournament in March.

New tax revenue generated from sports betting and internet gambling will go to public schools and a fund for firefighters who get cancer.

Commercial casinos in Detroit and tribal casinos will be able to offer online gambling and sports betting.

Momentum building to legalize single sports betting in Canada

Earlier this week, key Windsor-Essex players met to discuss ways to continue pushing for the legalization of single sports betting in Canada.

In attendance were key stakeholders, as well as area political representatives, including NDP MP Brian Masse.

"We have an advantage down here, with the local expertise, but it's not just a local issue," said Masse. "It affects organized crime across the country. We see it on the front lines because we have a great casino here."

Paul Burns, CEO of the Canadian Gaming Association, expressed concerns that border states — like Michigan — would take away business from Canadian communities if action isn't taken soon.

Caesars Windsor regional president Kevin Laforet said the Canadian gaming industry will be "playing catch up, which is frustrating."