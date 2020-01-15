Michigan House votes to lift state's ban against stun guns
Law enforcement and individuals with a concealed pistol license are currently allowed to carry Tasers
Michigan would lift its ban on stun guns under legislation advanced by lawmakers. The bill would allow the sale, possession and "reasonable use" of a stun device by those 18 and older.
The state currently allows law enforcement and people with a concealed pistol license to use a Taser, which is a different type of self-defence device than a stun gun.
Tasers are capable of shooting electric probes at a distance and are effective at longer ranges. In comparison, most stun guns are not effective at long-range.
The Republican-led Senate will consider the measure next, after the bill cleared the state's GOP-controlled House on an 84-24 vote Tuesday.
Supporters say the stun gun ban contradicts court rulings. They contend that people may prefer nonlethal forms of protection over guns.
