Skip to Main Content
Michigan hospitals jammed as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
Windsor·New

Michigan hospitals jammed as coronavirus cases, deaths rise

Michigan hospitals are bracing for a surge of coronavirus cases as infections rise to at least 2,294.

Deaths jumped to 43 from 24 in the state

The Associated Press ·
Empty roads leading into Detroit are shown Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Hospitals in the state are struggling to deal with the influx of COVID-19 patients. (Paul Sancya/The Associated Press)

Michigan hospitals are bracing for a surge of coronavirus cases as infections rise to at least 2,294.

Deaths jumped to 43 from 24.

Eighty-five per cent of all cases were reported in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, but even the Upper Peninsula has a few.

Beaumont Health and Henry Ford Health System in southeastern Michigan said they were caring for more than 1,000 patients at their 13 hospitals.

Altus, a company near Grand Rapids, making hundreds of carts for hospital ventilators, which help desperate COVID-19 victims breathe.

Altus is hiring more people and adding shifts.

More from CBC News Windsor:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now