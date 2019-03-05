Trend reversal: Petroleum analyst says Americans may come to Canada to fuel up
Windsorites who fill up at the border may think twice if the increase goes through
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will propose a 45-cent increase in Michigan's gasoline and diesel taxes to fix the roads, phased in later this year and in 2020.
Senior petroleum analyst Dan McTeague of GasBuddy.com said there are a few things to keep in mind.
"We often see gas sold at or below cost," said McTeague, adding that $1 gas is roughly wholesale price. "You look at Detroit's average price, and you could see a scenario where there might be a 20 cent a litre advantage on certain days."
McTeague thinks the proposed increase will attract Americans to come fuel up in Windsor, calling it a "reversal" of the current trend.
A spokeswoman for the Democrat confirmed Whitmer's plan Monday, a day before she presents it to the Republican-led Legislature. Tiffany Brown says Whitmer also will propose "protections to help offset the cost to people's pocketbooks." She will elaborate further Tuesday.
Whitmer, who campaigned on a pledge to fix deteriorating roads that experts say will only worse if nothing is done, wants to boost the 26-cents-a-gallon gas tax by 15 cents in October, an additional 15 cents in April 2020 and a final 15 cents in October 2020.
"What it does it signal the end of bargain shoppers crossing the border to save 10, 15 cents a litre," said McTeague. "Having said that though, [Americans] are a much larger purchasing audience than us and it might benefit Ontario."
McTeague said it might be the first time in memory that Americans would come to Canada to buy fuel, rather than the other way around.
"If present trends were to continue, it's feasible ... there may be an incentive of 10 to 20 cents a gallon, especially with the price of the dollar."
With files from the Associated Press
