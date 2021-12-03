Michigan Football to wear logos honouring teens who died in school shooting

During the Big Ten Championship game Saturday, University of Michigan football players will be wearing something special to honour the victims of shooting at a Michigan high school.

A 15-year-old boy was charged Wednesday with murder, terrorism and other offences for the shooting that killed four fellow students and injured others at Oxford High School, roughly 50 kilometres north of Detroit.

On Saturday, Michigan players will wear a "Block O" logo meant to honour all victims, survivors, and community members," the team said in a tweet Friday.

The logo also has the letters "TM" and numbers "42" in honour of one of the victims, Tate Myre, a 16-year-old football player who was one of the victims.

Four blue hearts are also on the logo to honour Myre, and the three other victims Hana St. Juliana,14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; and Justin Shilling, 17, who died Wednesday.

"I am so incredibly sorry. I know there are no words," Jim Harbaugh, the team's head coach, said in a tweet.

"The families and community of Oxford are in need of every prayer that we can possibly offer them. Lifting you all up before the one who conquered death."

Another six unidentified students and a teacher were injured in the shooting. As of Wednesday afternoon, four had been treated and released, two were in stable condition and one, a 17-year-old girl, was in critical condition, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Department.

Michigan plays Iowa on Saturday in Indianapolis.