Michigan governor issues stay-at-home order to curb coronavirus
Windsor

Michigan has more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19

The Associated Press ·
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statewide stay at home order taking effect Tuesday at 12:01 a.m. (Don Campbell/The Associated Press)

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has issued a statewide stay-at-home order to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with an exemption for certain workers, outdoor exercise and trips to the grocery store or hospital.

The order, which will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, will allow essential employees necessary to sustain and protect life to continue going to work.

Businesses also can exempt workers needed to conduct minimum basic operations.

Michigan has more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Nine deaths have been reported.

