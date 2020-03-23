Michigan governor issues stay-at-home order to curb coronavirus

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has issued a statewide stay-at-home order to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with an exemption for certain workers, outdoor exercise and trips to the grocery store or hospital.

The order, which will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, will allow essential employees necessary to sustain and protect life to continue going to work.

Businesses also can exempt workers needed to conduct minimum basic operations.

Michigan has more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Nine deaths have been reported.

