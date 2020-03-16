Michigan up to 53 COVID-19 cases; MSU has case, postpones graduation

Michigan State University says it has a coronavirus case.

It also postponed May graduation events for thousands of students.

MSU said it was notified Friday of a positive test of someone "related" to the "MSU community." The school expects to have more.

The state reported 20 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 53.

The Associated Press has learned that Detroit Pistons player Christian Wood is infected.

Oakland County, which has nine cases, ordered certain businesses to reduce occupancy by 50 per cent, starting Monday.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive order in an attempt to curb excessive price increases of emergency supplies and food during the coronavirus outbreak.

She also said Sunday she's working to close Detroit's casinos and considering potentially closing all restaurants and bars across the state.

Whitmer says a "younger person" is included in the new positive tests.

Her measure, which takes effect Monday, restricts a person or business from reselling goods or products that are "grossly in excess of the purchase price" of products.

