Michigan has at least 3 deaths related to COVID-19 outbreak

Officials say at least three people in Michigan have died from the coronavirus outbreak.

A woman in her 50s with other health complications died at McLaren Oakland medical centre in Pontiac.

An 81-year-old man died at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

Both died Wednesday, along with a man at a Beaumont Health hospital in Wayne County.

Michigan is reporting at least 110 COVID-19 cases, but the number is lagging as county health departments are getting more timely information.

Oakland County has at least 94 cases. Amtrak stopped running trains between Chicago and Grand Rapids.

More from CBC News Windsor: