Michigan has at least 3 deaths related to COVID-19 outbreak
Officials say at least three people in Michigan have died from the coronavirus outbreak.
Michigan is reporting at least 110 COVID-19 cases
A woman in her 50s with other health complications died at McLaren Oakland medical centre in Pontiac.
An 81-year-old man died at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.
Both died Wednesday, along with a man at a Beaumont Health hospital in Wayne County.
Michigan is reporting at least 110 COVID-19 cases, but the number is lagging as county health departments are getting more timely information.
Oakland County has at least 94 cases. Amtrak stopped running trains between Chicago and Grand Rapids.