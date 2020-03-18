Michigan has its first death from coronavirus

A man in his 50s who tested positive for COVID-19 died in a Beaumont Hospital in Wayne County, according to a hospital media release.

The person also had other underlying medical conditions.

Susan Grant, chief nursing officer for Beaumont Health, said the team went to extraordinary efforts to care for the patient.

"Our physicians, nurses and medical staff are all working together to care for COVID-19 patients. During a time like this, we are united to battle this virus," she said.

Coronavirus testing is being processed on-site by Beaumont staff on a limited basis. As of Tuesday, they had about 500 tests.