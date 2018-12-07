Michigan gets confirmation of case of paralyzing illness

Officials say Michigan has its first confirmed case this year of a mysterious paralyzing illness called acute

flaccid myelitis.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that it was notified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that the state has a confirmed case in a child in Wayne County, which includes Detroit and some suburbs. Seven suspected cases in Michigan are under investigation.

An infographic released by the CDC for how to spot acute flaccid myelitis in children. (Centers of Disease Control and Prevention)

Officials have said this year's count nationally could surpass the tallies seen in similar outbreaks in 2014 and 2016.

It's not clear what's causing some children to lose the ability to move their face, neck, back, arms or legs. The symptoms tend to occur about a week after the children had a fever and respiratory illness.