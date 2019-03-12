Like my vote? Michigan lifts ban on ballot selfies
The ban has been around since 1891
Michigan voters are free to take a picture of their ballot before they leave a voting booth.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has settled a 2016 lawsuit that challenged a ban on so-called ballot selfies. The ban on displaying completed ballots has been around since 1891.
Benson's office and Joel Crookston, a voter in the Kalamazoo area, reached a deal in April. But no details were released until Wednesday, a day after local elections around Michigan.
The agreement says voters can photograph their marked ballot. They still can't take a photo of themselves in a polling place.
In 2012, Crookston took a picture of his ballot and posted it on social media. He wasn't challenged by election officials, but a lawyer warned him that it was illegal and could disqualify his ballot.
The state also will pay $90,000 for Crookston's legal fees.
