Canadian authorities work with Mich. army for Detroit emergency response exercises

The Michigan Army National Guard is planning a series of emergency response exercises starting Tuesday in Detroit, simulating attacks in a dense, urban environment.

The intention is to rehearse actions responding to hypothetical chemical, biological, nuclear or radiological attacks.

Locations will include steam tunnels, the Detroit River, an office park and a skyscraper.

The guard's 46th Military Police Command is working with local, regional, federal and Canadian authorities for the exercises.

The exercises will last three days.