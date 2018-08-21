Canadian authorities work with Mich. army for Detroit emergency response exercises
The Michigan Army National Guard will be responding to a number of simulated attacks over three days this week in Detroit, starting Tuesday.
Detroit River is one of several locations chosen for attack simulations
The Michigan Army National Guard is planning a series of emergency response exercises starting Tuesday in Detroit, simulating attacks in a dense, urban environment.
The intention is to rehearse actions responding to hypothetical chemical, biological, nuclear or radiological attacks.
Locations will include steam tunnels, the Detroit River, an office park and a skyscraper.
The guard's 46th Military Police Command is working with local, regional, federal and Canadian authorities for the exercises.
The exercises will last three days.