Montreal man sentenced to life in prison for Michigan airport attack

Attorneys were seeking 25 years for Amor Fthoui, convicted of stabbing a police officer in a Flint, Mich. airport in 2017.

U.S. district judge Matthew Leitman sentenced Fthoui to life in federal prison Thursday.

Fthoui, a Montreal man, was convicted in November for committing an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries.

Witnesses said he yelled 'Allahu akbar' while attacking Lt. Jeff Neville. The officer survived being stabbed in the neck.

Fthoui Thursday testified he had 'no regrets' and would do it again if given the chance, adding that 'jihad is in his heart.'

According to Radio-Canada's Rose St-Pierre, Fthoui told the judge he wished he had caused greater carnage.