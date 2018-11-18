'She is our hero': Michelle Prince, wife of former mayor, has died

Michelle Prince, a high-profile chiropractor in Windsor and the wife of former Windsor mayor Eddie Francis died Sunday morning after five years of cancer, according to a Facebook post by her husband.

Francis wrote of his wife's "remarkable and inspired life."

"She always asked me not to let anyone suggest she lost her battle with cancer; as for the last five years she was choosing to live life and not the disease," he wrote.

Prince, a well-known member of the community was open about her cancer journey. Last year, she pulled back the curtain on her cancer treatment, by doing a Facebook live stream during a chemotherapy treatment.

"She is our hero," Francis said.

"Our family and friends have promised her that we would celebrate her life by remembering to live each and everyday in the moment."

He thanked the public for all of the support the family has received.

Mayor Drew Dilkens expressed his condolences on social media. He said Windsor won't be the same without her.

"She educated and inspired and our community is a better place because of Michelle Prince."