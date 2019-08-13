Michelle Prince honoured by cancer centre staff, patients
Staff and patients from the Windsor Regional Cancer Center took to the dance floor to celebrate Michelle Prince, the 2019 Human Touch Award winner.
'She would say there are others more deserving,' says husband Eddie Francis
Prince died last year after a five-year cancer battle, having live-streamed a chemotherapy treatment on Facebook — more than 25,000 viewers tuned in to ask Prince questions.
"She was passionate about the issues, but she was so humble. She was quiet about her success," said Prince's husband Eddie Francis, who believed Prince would be "overwhelmed" by the tribute.
Watch the tribute video, produced by Windsor Regional Hospital, below.
