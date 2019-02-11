Amherstburg's Michael DiPietro makes NHL debut with Vancouver Canucks
DiPietro is one of just five goalies to start in the NHL before turning 20
Michael DiPietro has made his first start in the National Hockey League (NHL)
The Amherstburg, Ont. goalie was called up by the Vancouver Canucks on Feb. 4 and made his debut Monday night against the San Jose Sharks.
Welcome to the NHL. 👋 <a href="https://t.co/KcKixL8Nq8">pic.twitter.com/KcKixL8Nq8</a>—@PR_NHL
His family wasn't able to watch DiPietro rink side because it was such a last-minute decision. Nonetheless, his father Vic DiPietro said he's proud his 19-year-old son is living his dream.
After the game, Vic said Michael was "very positive" despite the 7-2 loss to San Jose.
"You get upset, you get excited, he makes a good save, a goal goes in — you're going through all kinds of emotions," said Vic. "At the end of the day that's your kid and you cheer him on."
DiPietro, who was named Goalie of the Year last year in the Ontario Hockey League, was drafted by the Canucks in the third round of the 2017 NHL Draft.
The goaltender is joining a short list of athletes who have managed to get their first NHL start before turning 20.
2nd period. Here. We. GO! <a href="https://t.co/f2qOQCR22d">pic.twitter.com/f2qOQCR22d</a>—@Canucks
He's also the second-youngest goalie to start for the Canucks.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.