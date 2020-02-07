Remains found in Michigan might be missing girl from '89

Investigators in western Michigan might have discovered the remains of a teenager who's been missing since 1989.

Aundria Bowman's adoptive father was recently charged in an unrelated 1980 homicide in Virginia.

Authorities say skeletal remains were found in a shallow grave under cement Wednesday in Allegan County's Monterey Township. It could take weeks to get an identification.

Undersheriff Mike Larsen said the search for Aundria gained momentum after the November arrest of her adoptive father.

He's charged with killing the wife of a U.S. Navy pilot in Norfolk, Virginia, in 1980.