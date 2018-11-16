Skip to Main Content
Michigan law forces drivers to slow when passing emergency vehicles
Michigan law forces drivers to slow when passing emergency vehicles

A law signed Thursday mandates that motorists slow by 10 mph (or 16 km/h) below the posted speed limit and, if possible, move over a lane when passing a police or emergency vehicle on the side of the road.

Michigan drivers will be required to slow down when passing an emergency, maintenance or utility vehicle that is on the side of the road.

A law signed Thursday by Gov. Rick Snyder mandates that motorists slow by 10 mph (or 16 km/h) below the posted speed limit and, if possible, move over a lane when passing a police or emergency vehicle on the side of the road.

The law takes effect in mid-February and replaces a current requirement that drivers proceed with caution and move over when passing such vehicles.

Violators will be subject to a $400 fine.

Snyder said the law will better protect emergency responders and workers on busy roadways. He says he hopes more Michiganders "will slow down and give a lane."

