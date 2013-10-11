Mexican flag raised for the first time in Leamington

The municipality of Leamington will be raising the flag of Mexico for the first time.

Leamington will be the site of a celebration for the Independence of Mexico and the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations between Mexico and Canada. Notche Mexicana (Mexican evening) begins at 4 p.m. at Seacliff Park.

"It's a very deep significance, because the workers and ourselves are far from home, from our families, our homeland. Everything," said Alberto Bernal, head of the Mexican Consulate in Leamington.

Mexico was part of the Spanish Empire until 1810. On the evening of Sept. 15, priest Miguel Hidalgo motivated the people to fight for their freedom. Eleven-years-later, Spain signed an agreement to recognize Mexico's independence.

This year, celebrations were moved from the consulate to Seacliff park.

"This year [is] bigger and better. We have music. We have food," Bernal said.

The family event is open to everyone in the community. Celebrations will conclude at 9 p.m.

"We have a ceremony at the end of the event to commemorate the start of the independence fight."