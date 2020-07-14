Mexican consulate comes through for couple stuck in Windsor

A couple trying to move to Cancun, Mexico will be able to continue on their way thanks to the Mexican Consulate in Leamington.

Alex Grecu is a Canadian citizen. His wife Alejandra is Mexican. The two sold their home in Kawartha Lakes earlier this year and were moving to Cancun when they were turned away at the U.S. border at the Ambassador Bridge on April 30.

While Alejandra would have been allowed to cross through the states to Mexico, Alex was denied because as a Canadian he could not enter the U.S. due to the COVID-19 border closure to non-essential travel.

But last week the couple brought their case to the Mexican Consulate in Leamington.

"I received an emergency appointment," said Alejandra.

The consulate official was able to grant Alex a Mexican temporary resident status. A new ID card attached to his passport will allow him to cross through the U.S. to get to Mexico.

"I feel great. I think this was the only thing that was missing in my passport and that's why I was denied in the first place," said Alex.

Alex Grecu shows off his temporary resident status as a Mexican citizen which is expected to get them through the U.S. border. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

The temporary status is granted to people who intend to live in Mexico for a minimum of six months to a maximum of four years. Alex says he can now apply for permanent status after 30 days.

The couple says they had to go through the consulate office in Toronto first because the Leamington office wasn't taking appointments. But when they heard of the situation, the Toronto office deemed it an emergency and redirected them to an official in Leamington.

Alejandra says the official in Leamington had already heard of their plight through the CBC TV story which the couple feesl helped expedite the process.

"Usually this is done in Mexico but they did this right here in Leamington for us, and as soon as I get to our state in Mexico I have to continue with the application [for permanent status]," said Alex.

"Basically it's for family reunification," said Alejandra.

The couple has been living in an AirBnB apartment since May 1 and it's cost them $7,000 to live in Windsor so far. They plan to leave for Mexico by the end of the week.