Day of the Dead celebrations honour migrant workers who died

For this year's Day of the Dead celebration, Leamington's Mexican consulate is honouring two Mexican migrant workers who died in the region after contracting COVID-19.

In its Day of the Dead shrine, a group with the local Mexican consulate has added in photos of Bonifacio Eugenio-Romero and Rogelio Muñoz Santos — two migrant workers who died this summer in Windsor-Essex after falling ill with COVID-19.

Every year for Day of the Dead, which is a holiday on Nov. 2 in Mexico, the consulate creates a shrine and this year Cristina Amaya's group offered to set it up.

"Oh, it's a wonderful experience to get together. We enjoy the time of all of us together because living away from our country always you have that longing to be in your own country," Amaya said.

Day of the dead shrine in Leamington is available for people to come visit at the Mexican consulate in Leamington by appointment. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Usually, Amaya says her group, Eco of Mexico, creates their shrine at the Detroit Institute of Arts but due to border closures they offered to celebrate at the local consulate and do it in memory of the workers.

"Well, of course, I feel sad for them and for their families ... I didn't know them personally, but I'm sure every migrant worker who comes here comes to bring a better life back in Mexico," she said. "They come here leaving everybody behind and they're brave men to come and work the best they can. They're very hard workers, all of them. And it saddens me that they die because of this coronavirus."

In Mexico, the holiday runs from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 and is seen as a time of remembrance, Amaya said.

Lots of work still to do to keep migrant workers safe

As the community commemorates those who have died, the consul of Mexico in Leamington Alberto Bernal told CBC News there is still lots left to do and learn about how to best keep migrant workers safe from COVID-19.

"Well, we are learning on this. First of all, this situation will help us to be aware of situations that should be improved, especially with the things related to workers," Bernal said, adding that it's allowing them to take a closer look at the work spaces, housing and safety conditions of the work.

Bonifacio Eugenio-Romero (left) and Rogelio Muñoz Santos (right) are the two migrant workers from Windsor-Essex who died after contracting COVID-19. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

"We are working closely with local authorities here in the municipality on giving information to the workers regarding safety measures, washing hands, wearing masks ... These kind of things that are simple, are easy to handle and most importantly, is helping them to prevent the possibility of contracting the virus."

He said he knows that all three levels of government are closely looking at ways to improve living conditions for the workers.

The shrine will be available at the consulate, located at 350 Hwy. 77 in Leamington, for the rest of the week though people are asked to call in advance to book an appointment. He said they must also wear masks and make sure they are practicing physical distancing.