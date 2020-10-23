Witnesses recall "devastating" Metropolitan store explosion on 60th anniversary

Sunday marks the 60th anniversary of the devastating gas explosion that levelled the Metropolitan store in the 400 block of Ouellette Avenue in Windsor.

Ten people died and 100 were injured, some seriously, in the worst disaster in Windsor's history.

"Hellish for something like that to happen. The last thing you'd expect on a beautiful fall day," said Walt McCall, who was a 22 year-old rookie reporter at the Windsor Star newspaper at the time.

It was a Tuesday. McCall was downtown shopping when he looked down the street to see smoke coming from the building.

"The street was completely obscured by heavy smoke. I said, 'something's happened there.'"

When McCall came on the scene he saw debris and bodies strewn all over Ouellette Avenue and debris blown across the street.

WATCH: Old footage of the Metropolitan store

Old footage of the Metropolitan store in Windsor 0:30 Footage from CBC Archives shows the Metropolitan store in Windsor back in 1960 0:30

"It was horrific, the scene," said McCall. "And so you couldn't tell the dead from the injured. It was pretty awful."

Workers fixing the furnace in the basement had left a gas line open. It ignited and blew out the back wall, causing two floors to pancake into the basement. McCall said most of the deaths occurred near the back of the store where the lunch counter was.

He and two other men jumped through a broken window and started digging through the rubble with their bare hands trying to free people who were trapped, including a woman who was pinned by a roof truss.

"Awful. And I thought she was dead. She came to and a doctor was able to reach in and get a needle — some painkillers. But she passed away before they could get her out," said McCall, who didn't have flashbacks of the horrific scene until just 10 years ago.

The rubble of the Metropolitan store on October 25, 1960 (CBC)

Dave Dunbar was a 20 year-old ambulance attendant with ABC Ambulance. He and his partner were the second ambulance on the scene.

"It was kind of overwhelming to see all the debris out on the road and people scattered all over the place," said Dunbar. "We had to do what we had to do and it seemed to come naturally at the time."

Rubble from Metropolitan store gas explosion. (Walt McCall)

Dunbar said there were eventually about seven ambulances on scene. There were so many injured people they had to be transported to hospital by police cruisers or whatever other vehicles were available. Dozens of first responders and civilians pitched in to help.

Dave Dunbar poses with an ambulance in the late 1950s. (Dave Dunbar)

He said he transported eight people that day to three different hospitals in Windsor. He worked on the recovery operation for about nine hours, as digging for survivors continued into the night.

McCall spent about three hours helping out but then even though it was his day off he decided to go into the Star covered in dirt and grime.

"The editor looked and said,'where have you been? We've been trying to get a hold you all afternoon'", said McCall with a laugh, who explained he had been at the scene of the explosion. The editor ordered McCall to write a story on it immediately. He eventually won a Canadian Newspaper Award for his story.

An inquest followed and the company doing the work on the furnace was fined. The store was eventually rebuilt but went out of business later. A fitness gym occupies the space now.

"To see death like that up close and personal like that it was quite a thing really," said McCall. "I don't wish that on anybody."

"Just hope we never see anything else [like it]," said Dunbar.