Meth found in pop can during Chatham traffic stop
Chatham-Kent police found crystal methamphetamine hidden in a pop can during a traffic stop Thursday.
Around 1 a.m., police stopped a vehicle and learned the driver had a suspended license.
Investigation revealed crystal meth hidden in a Pepsi can, along with a replica handgun, throwing knives and other drug paraphernalia.
The meth has an estimated street value of about $500.
The driver and passenger, both from Blenheim, were arrested. The 23-year-old driver has been charged with driving under suspension and drug possession. The 33-year-old passenger was charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking and carrying a concealed weapon.
They are both set to appear in court Dec. 20, 2018.