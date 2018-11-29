Meth found in pop can during Chatham traffic stop

Chatham-Kent police found crystal methamphetamine hidden in a pop can during a traffic stop Thursday.

Around 1 a.m., police stopped a vehicle and learned the driver had a suspended license.

Investigation revealed crystal meth hidden in a Pepsi can, along with a replica handgun, throwing knives and other drug paraphernalia.

(Chatham-Kent Police Service)

The meth has an estimated street value of about $500.

The driver and passenger, both from Blenheim, were arrested. The 23-year-old driver has been charged with driving under suspension and drug possession. The 33-year-old passenger was charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking and carrying a concealed weapon.

They are both set to appear in court Dec. 20, 2018.