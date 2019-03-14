4.5 kg of meth seized at Blue Water Bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found almost 4.5 kilograms (10 pounds) of methamphetamine in a man's vehicle when he was trying to enter the United States.

The driver, a Canadian citizen, and the passenger was unable to provide proof of citizenship when crossing the Blue Water Bridge Wednesday morning.

Officers put the vehicle through secondary inspection, where they found about meth in tablet form.

"Our officers can be proud today knowing they stopped 10 pounds of drugs from making it to the streets of America," said Port Director Michael Fox in a news release.

The driver will be charged with importing a controlled substance and intent to distribute a controlled substance.

