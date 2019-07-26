'It wasn't nice to come off of': Recovering meth addict speaks out to break stigma

One recovering meth addict in Windsor is sharing her story to help break the stigma of meth users.

The first time Breanna Pomeroy used meth, she wasn't even sure what she was taking.

Breanna Pomeroy hasn't used meth since August 12. Tap the player to hear her speak about her experience while on the drug:

Breanna Pomeroy has a history of drug use but never thought she'd try meth. She believed it was a drug for people on the street, not working professionals like herself. 2:02

A veterinary assistant at the time, Pomeroy was cashing a paycheque when she met a man who invited her to hang out.

"When he showed it to me ... he said 'This is ice,'" said Pomeroy, who said she asked if it was meth. "I was like, no I'm okay, I'm going to drink and smoke my weed here and you just do what you got to do."

Previously, Pomeroy had used cocaine and smoked cannabis, but meth was never something she expected to use. When she said no to what she thought was meth, the friend said they'd leave — but Pomeroy didn't want to be alone.

"I had this deep loneliness," said Pomeroy. "He just came over and put the pipe in my mouth and he lit it and he said 'Suck on this,' and I did."

That was Pomeroy's first hit of meth — she said she spent five days awake after that, without eating anything.

"You end up so dehydrated, it feels like your bones are stuck to your skin." said Pomeroy.

Breanna Pomeroy took this photo near the end of her seven-week binge of meth use from June to August 2018. (Submitted by Breanna Pomeroy)

Pomeroy thought meth was expensive, so she ended up in what she called "debt bondage," where the man took her car and drained her bank accounts. She described herself as suicidal after seven weeks of continuous use.

"It wasn't nice to come off of," said Pomeroy. "It's like, you look back at who you are and all the shame you have. I was scared."

After Pomeroy was arrested for the second time, she was checked into psychiatric care for 72 hours after sharing she was suicidal.

That's when she found out she was pregnant. She attended the caring and connections program at the House of Sophrosyne to get clean, and hasn't used meth since.

Breanna Pomeroy went to the caring and connections program at the House of Sophrosyne to get clean after she found out she was pregnant. (Submitted)

Pregnancy saved me'

Learning she was pregnant came as a surprise, but Pomeroy said it saved her from using any drugs.

"I think my pregnancy saved me at that moment in time, but I have to keep going even now that I've given birth," she said about her recovery. "I don't have anything physical that's stopping me from using and I have a responsibility that is very triggering on my traumas. So because I was sexually abused as a child, it's very hard with me having a child."

Breanna Pomeroy says being a mother to a baby girl changed her. (Submitted by Breanna Pomeroy)

Pomery said her support system is extensive and she works her recovery daily.

"I wasn't necessarily ready to be a mom but I took on the responsibility knowing that that's what I had in my heart. It has made me a lot more understanding. And I feel like, because of everything, I'm gonna have a lot to contribute to my daughter in regards to helping healthy coping skills."