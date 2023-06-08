Chance of weekend rain for Windsor could lift haze, improve air quality: meteorologist

Poor air quality across southwestern Ontario could improve by next week, according to a CBC senior meteorologist.

Johanna Wagstaffe says between 10 and 20 millimetres of rain is possible Sunday through Monday, coming up from the southwest U.S.

"It not only brings rain … that's what we need to mix out that smoke, and a shift in wind direction which will push the smoke from those Quebec fires northward," she said.

Until then, Wagstaffe says air quality across Ontario, Quebec and the Eastern Seaboard is expected to remain poor.

As of 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Windsor, Sarnia and Chatham's air quality index ratings were at low to moderate risk levels with higher forecasted levels later in the day and into Friday.

Wildfire smoke prompted Environment Canada to issue an air quality advisory the areas on Tuesday.

Wagstaffe says a new "dense pocket" of smoke from Quebec wildfires is expected to disperse through southern Ontario on Thursday — stretching out across Toronto and the Golden Horseshoe regions, as a low pressure system pushes east with calmer winds.

CBC senior meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe says possible rain Sunday through Monday, coming up from the southwest U.S., could improve the air quality in southwestern Ontario.

Wednesday's plume concentrated most heavily near Toronto, she says, then went south to New York.

"We will be at the whim of the winds until those fires are put out … so this is unfortunately just the start of what could be a long, smokey season for many Canadians."

The medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex says residents should keep a close eye on Ontario's Air Quality Index ratings before deciding what to do outside.

As far as the long-term impacts the current air quality could have, Dr. Medhi Aloosh says "there is no level of safety" when it comes to smoke in the air.

The chance for showers comes after Environment Canada called last month the driest May on record for Windsor-Essex since 1870.

Peter Kimbell, warning preparedness meteorologist, said the area only saw 23 millimetres in May. And June has been just as dry so far.

Windsor boards let schools choose air quality precautions

Scott Scantlebury, spokesperson with the Greater Essex County District School Board, says they've shared weather advisories with school administrators and are leaving it up to their discretion about outdoor activities.

"Certainly, shorter periods outside [for students] could be one action they take," he said.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) says it has not directed its schools to make any changes to their schedules, based on recent poor air quality levels in the area.

However, WECDSB spokesperson Stephen Fields says all of their principals have been made aware of the situation, have been asked to closely monitor their students and staff and to act accordingly if the situation warrants.

"At about 6 a.m. yesterday we sent an Environment Canada air quality statement to all principals, which basically tells people to stop any outdoor activities if someone in their care experiences shortness of breath, wheezing, severe coughing, dizziness or chest pains," Fields said in a statement.

Hey says principals will use their best judgment and deal with any air quality situations that may arise.

"Principals know their student and staff populations very well, and will be paying extra attention to any who might have pre-existing conditions that would be exacerbated by poor air quality."

Lyne Cossette with the French Catholic board that serves Windsor-Essex says the following guidelines have been communicated to their schools if Ontario's Air Quality Health Index is rated 7 to 10 (high risk) :