Metal detectors for 'entertainment lounges' part of Windsor mayor's anti-crime initiative

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens has announced a new initiative called "Zero Tolerance for Crime," outlining a number of ways the city will be battling the recent increase of violent and drug-related crime.

Some of the plans proposed Monday include mandating the installation of metal detectors in "entertainment lounges," hiring another 12 police officers on top of the dozen already approved and giving Windsor police the discretion to return people with warrants back to their original jurisdiction.

He said there has been a high influx of people from other parts of the country coming to Windsor to commit crimes — and he wants to put a stop to that.

Metal detectors in 'entertainment lounges'

Dilkens said there are about 22 entertainment lounges in Windsor — and not all of them are in the downtown core.

Drew Dilkens holding meeting about crime downtown Windsor following weekend stabbing/homicide. "This is enough... We are not sitting back waiting, we are going to address this head on"

Part of his plan includes implementing a bylaw for entertainment lounges "to provide for mandatory metal detection as a condition of the business license on Friday and Saturday nights," adding there will be public consultation before it is implemented.

"Basically, you need a dance floor to be an entertainment lounge."

Hiring 12 more officers

On June 20, the Windsor Police Services Board approved hiring 12 new officers for the Problem-Oriented Police (POP) Unit.

On Monday, Dilkens said the city will immediately begin the process of hiring another 12 officers, "subject to police board approval and city council approval."

He added it will cost the city $1.4 million, adding he'll work with administration to "find a way to fund this."

"We need the resources to keep up with the residents' expectations."

Officers were dispatched to this University Avenue East apartment building just after 4 a.m. Saturday, where a 37-year-old Windsor man was killed. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Extracting criminals from other jurisdictions out of Windsor

"We'll be the only city in Canada that's going to put somebody on a plane and send them away to fulfil the conditions of a warrant," said Dilkens. We will not become a haven for criminal activity. We will not let that happen."

The Windsor mayor is referring to criminals who have outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions.

Currently, if a person commits a crime and flees to another jurisdiction, police from the original jurisdiction will not attempt to retrieve that suspect.

"We have seen a high influx of people from other parts of the country coming to Windsor who are coming here to commit crimes. Police are seeing that."

Dilkens says he wants to give Windsor police discretion to return people who have warrants back to their original jurisdiction "we are not going to become a haven for criminal activity," Dilkens says.

Some of the other points mentioned in the plan included:

Supporting the City of Toronto's call on the provincial government to disallow those evicted from social housing for drug, prostitution or violent crime offences from jumping the queue for priority re-housing.

Working with community partners to double Crime Stoppers rewards for drug-related and violent crimes.

Calling on Ontario Premier Doug Ford to increase funding for the Policing Effectiveness and Modernization Grant.

Enhancing regular patrols around schools after the discovery of used needles in playgrounds

Forming an eight-officer downtown foot patrol, giving current officers the option to work during their off-days.

Calling on the federal government to provide additional resources related to the border and "the flow of drugs and guns.

Police chief supports mayor's plan

Windsor police Chief Al Frederick said he supports all of the police-related matters included in the plan. He said bringing suspects with warrants back to their own jurisdiction is very proactive.

"If there is a person wanted in another jurisdiction and they don't want to come and get him, then we will make those arrangements to get that person back to answer to those charges," said Frederick.

Windsor police chief Al Frederick says he's in full support of the mayor's recommendations, adding seven homicides in 2018 is certainly a spike from past years. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

As for hiring 12 additional officers, Frederick said the public will appreciate the security they provide — as opposed to being intimidated from their reason for being there in the first place.

He said this year's homicide count of seven is a definite spike from past years, adding the vast majority are happening between people that know each other.

"Most of them are involved in risky types of behaviour, so that's drug ingestion, drug trafficking or firearms. So anybody involved in risky lifestyles are vastly more susceptible to homicide than the average citizen."

Metal detectors 'a bit too reactionary,' says lounge owner

For Phog Lounge owner Tom Lucier, requiring about 22 venues in downtown Windsor to have metal detectors only on Fridays and Saturdays is "a bit too reactionary" and a clear indication that there's "no true awareness of how those businesses operate."

"Lots of promoters will book a huge show on a Sunday or on a Thursday or even mid-week and pull the same crowd that they would pull on a Friday or Saturday. It doesn't matter what day of the week it is," said Lucier, adding the uptick in crime has to do with the "explosion of illegal drug use."

Tom Lucier is the owner of Phog Lounge, at the corner of University and Victoria Avenue. (Facebook)

He added places like Phog Lounge, the Beer Exchange and Villains don't need metal detectors because there's a familiarity between customers and staff. However, he's open to a big nightclubs — like The Rondo, which Lucier owned before its closure — using metal detectors since there's too many people to manage.

As for the hiring of 12 additional officers, Lucier said it's a good step toward a safer downtown, but its effectiveness will only be realized if foot patrols are on duty during times which see the most number of break-ins — "from about 2:30 a.m. until five in the morning."