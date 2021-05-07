Messy yards infuriate neighbours in Windsor's east end

The owner of two homes in Windsor's east end is facing multiple bylaw offences for the state of his yards that neighbours have long complained need to be cleaned up.

The homes are located at the southern end of Chandler Road and on Meldrum Road, about a block south of Tecumseh Road.

Owner Brandon Cassidy runs a renovation business out of the Chandler property and lives in the other. His residence on Meldrum has a large storage container in the front yard, with pieces of furniture and other items scattered around both properties.

When he spoke to CBC News, he described how he needs the materials for his business and is wrongfully being forced to clean it up.

"Last week I had this trailer empty and the city came here and started saying this has to go that has to go," Cassidy said.

But his neighbours have complained multiple times to the city and Cassidy is now facing zoning act violations, as well as bylaw enforcement charges.

"How does he get away with this stuff?" asked Chandler Road resident Pat Ward. "It's been four or five months now, He's had that 53-foot trailer in his driveway and all kinds of scrap steel. It's an absolute disaster."

The tension has reached a point where Cassidy and the neighbours say they've had run-ins with each other over the issue.

"We understand the frustration that the neighbours have with these particular properties, and we're trying to do our best to make sure that they are brought into compliance at some point, " said Rob Vani, manager of inspections with the City of Windsor building department.

The City of Windsor is taking Brandon Cassidy to court over failing to comply with clean up orders at this property on Meldrum Road and another on Chandler Road. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

But Cassidy said he is trying to get the zoning on the property on Chandler changed. He's frustrated with the way he said he's being treated.

"I'm running a business out of there [Chandler Road] and I have plans ... I have a blueprint drawn up. I called Robert Vani to change the zoning. I mean, that's a commercial area," Cassidy said.

Brandon Cassidy, owner of House Flip Inc., stands in front of his property at 2738 Chandler Road. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

But Vani said Cassidy has never made any formal applications on either property.

A first appearance before the courts is coming soon but Vani said the pandemic has delayed proceedings by six to eight months.