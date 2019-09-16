Mental health patients at WRH can once again choose meals from standard menu

Mental health patients staying at Windsor Regional Hospital can once again choose their own meals — even if patients aren't vegetarian or require a specialized diet.

Steve Erwin, manager of corporate communications, government and community relations, at Windsor Regional Hospital, confirmed the news in an email to CBC News on Monday.

Erwin declined an interview and didn't provide further comment.

Windsor Regional Hospital previously reduced menu options for mental health patients in September, as a means of reducing waste and cutting costs.

"What we really wanted to do is have a more family-style approach with those patients, so that they're sitting down together, they're all eating the same sort of thing," said Monica Stanton, director of guest services for the hospital, in September.

As a result, while other patients were allowed to choose their own meals, mental health patients had their meals selected for them by hospital staff — unless patients required a vegetarian or specialized diet.