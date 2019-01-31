Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare sets service priorities for children and youth

The board of Hôtel-Dieu Grace Health Care (HDGH) has agreed on a set of priorities to tackle over the next three years in order to improve mental health services for children and youth.

"Where do we have overlap. Where do we have gaps," said Mary Broga, executive director for Lead Agency for Child and Youth Mental Health.

Here are the priorities:

Creating a centralized system where families can go to find out the services they need.

Helping homeless youth get access to mental health care.

Helping children with challenging behavioural issues, such as developmental disabilities and severe acting out.

Strengthening connection with primary care.

Broga said more children and youth are seeking help for mental health issues and addictions — which she attributes to the result of better awareness.

"Kids are more aware of mental health issues. They're more willing to go out and seek help. We're actually losing the stigma that's associated with mental health," she said.

Mary Broga, executive director for Lead Agency for Children and Youth Mental Health in Windsor-Essex says children have a higher awareness of mental health. (Dale Molnar CBC News)

HDGH is continuing to build services at the Transitional Stability Centre at 744 Ouellette Ave. as well. HDGH CEO Janice Kaffer said about a third of the people coming into the centre are under 29.

"We are seeing that as an access point for youth as well," said Kaffer.

She said they are continuing to work on relocating 60 acute mental health care beds to the Tayfour Campus as part of the mega-hospital restructuring plan.

"We've actually added to that conversation the need for an urgent assessment centre or psychiatric emergency department here," said Kaffer.

HDGH CEO Janice Kaffer says they are continuing to meet with the province about the mega-hospital. (Dale Molnar CBC News)

She said such a centre would speed up services to the mentally ill, who now languish for a long time at traditional emergency departments.

Kaffer said the new provincial government continues to familiarize itself with the structuring plan, but that the change in government hasn't delayed the project significantly. She said they continue to meet with the province.

"The election probably did kind of set us back a little bit because there was a period of time where government wasn't actually reviewing the file, but that would be normal," said Kaffer.

"Those kind of delays were anticipated."