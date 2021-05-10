New mental health program coming to Hôtel-Dieu Grace hospital
Hospital is reinvesting funds for the program
Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare will soon be adding a new program to its mental health and addiction services.
The partial hospitalization program is a "highly structured, short-term treatment" that will be offered to people 16 years and older who suffer from persistent, acute mental illness, according to the hospital.
"It meets a specific target population of folks who require that very structured, intensive type of intervention and what we want to do again [to] enable individuals to go live independently or with a quasi-support within the community," said Sonja Grbevski, vice president for mental health and addictions at Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH).
Similar programs have existed in the past, but HDGH's CEO Janice Kaffer says cuts had to be made to programs and healthcare services in the first few months of the pandemic.
"What was realized is that we had an opportunity and obligation to provide hundreds of more individuals with the mental health and addictions support they need in continuing to create a high-quality, accessible, local mental health and addictions system people can count on," Kaffer said.
The partial hospitalization program is one of several innovative programs HDGH's Adult Mental Health and Addictions team has been developing since the opening of The Mental Health and Addictions Urgent Care Centre.
It comes a month after the provincial government announced HDGH would be included as part of the $60 billion in funding for infrastructure projects across Ontario.
"This here will give those folks an opportunity to transition into the community, still have the supportive intensive treatment, but again, residing in the community and this way individuals can function, perform, normalize their life," said Grbevski.
"Being institutionalized is one thing, living in the community is a whole other thing."
While no opening date has been set, HDGH aims to have the program running by the end of this year.
With files from Talish Zafar
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?