Grade 8 student gives mental health awareness presentations to classmates

A Grade 8 student in Windsor is proving that small actions can create big change.

Brianna Freeswick gives presentations on mental health awareness to other students at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Elementary School in Windsor.

"A few months ago, Brianna approached me wanting to put together a presentation to support her fellow Eagles in terms of mental health and well-being," said teacher Angela Fields.

Just 14, Freeswick told Windsor Morning host Tony Doucette she has struggled with her mental health, including having an eating disorder in Grade 5.

She said twice, she tried to take her own life.

"I've had some depression and anxiety in the past. A lot of it was scary," said Freeswick. "I felt like I wasn't enough for a lot of people."

Teacher Angela Fields (left) says she's proud of how far Brianna Freeswick has come. (Tony Doucette/CBC)

Freeswick's presentation covers eating disorders, anxiety and depression. Fields said she's "truly someone to look up to."

"I was excited to see the initiative she showed," said Fields about Freeswick's project. "She went around to classes in Grades 5 to 8 and created announcements with statistics."

Freeswick also raised money for the Canadian Mental Health Association with a 'hats on for mental health' day at school.

For Freeswick, the presentations have helped her heal.

"I was scared to take on my own work and share how I struggled with [mental health]," said Freeswick. "I'm more courageous now. I started to do all these things at first I thought I could not do."

Fields said it's "more powerful" for students to hear messages about mental health from their peers.

"I'm sure the students look up to Brianna. She's a true testament to the fact that you can overcome your struggles," said Fields. "She's a quiet leader, but a strong leader.

Freeswick said she hopes to continue doing these kinds of presentations next year in high school, saying simply "I've come a long way to be here."