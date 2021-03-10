Four out-of-towners arrested, charged following series of LaSalle break-ins

Four men have been arrested and charged following a series of break and enters in LaSalle, according to police.

Three men from Brampton and another from Innisfil face a long list of charges after four break-ins took place Feb. 9 at west-end LaSalle homes, police said in a news release Wednesday.

LaSalle police said they partnered with Windsor police to investigate the break-ins. The officers received more information from York Regional Police that a group of four men from the Greater Toronto Area, who were believed to be active in criminal activity, were in the Windsor area.

Following this information, Windsor Police located the four suspects at a home on Menard Street, south of St. John Vianney Catholic Elementary School in Windsor.

Officers noticed a vehicle outside the home that had been identified earlier as being at the scene of an attempted break and enter in Windsor. Police said they arrested the men without incident.

Police also got a search warrant for the home and found a number of stolen firearms and items stolen from the LaSalle break-ins.

The four men, ranging from 28 to 38 years old, face multiple charges including break and enter, possessing firearms obtained by crime and possessing unloaded regulated firearms with ammunition available.

