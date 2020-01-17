Memorial honours victim of fatal stabbing

Clayton Dell is a local resident who is paying his respects to Justin Greenwood, a Windsor man who was killed in a stabbing incident last October.

Members of the community, friends and family members put together a memorial display in the neighbourhood on Tecumseh Road W. where the incident took place, including signs, mementos and photos of Greenwood.

Friends and family have set up several posters and mementos. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

"I mean it's a horrible reminder of what happened but also, I hope this helps the family heal," said Dell — who didn't know Greenwood personally, but found the entire situation difficult to process.

"I can only imagine what his family's going through."

Dell can still remember details of the traumatic event.

"I was up in my apartment which looks out directly on this area. I heard screaming, recalls Dell, a security guard at Caesars Windsor.

"I thought it was initially just kids playing but then I heard more screaming. I came outside and unfortunately, the victim was on the ground bleeding profusely," he said, adding that he witnessed his neighbour performing CPR on him..

Community mourning

"It's not every day you see something as violent as that here in Windsor," he said. "It's hard to deal with."

Three suspects have since been arrested and charged for the murder.

"Hopefully this would give his family some relief," Dell said.

Greenwood is survived by his two children, parents, grandparents and other relatives.