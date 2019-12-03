Planning tribunal dismisses mega-hospital appeal

The Local Planning Appeal Tribunal has dismissed the Citizens for an Accountable Megahospital Planning Process appeal of the chosen site for the mega-hospital in Windsor.

The tribunal's decision upholds the City of Windsor's decision to establish a planning framework — which includes the County Road 42 plan — as well as the zoning by-law amendment for County Road 42 and Concession Road 9.

The tribunal heard from both the City and CAMPP in October, in multiple days of hearings.

The decision — delivered by LPAT member Scott Tousaw from Stratford, Ont. — said the site plan and zoning bylaw amendment are "consistent" with the provincial policy statement and that CAMPP had not "met its onus on appeal."

"Accordingly, the appeals are dismissed," the decision reads.

CAMPP's opposition

All along, people with CAMPP have said they firmly support a new hospital, but were in favour of a more central location. Primarily, CAMPP's opposition centred on the process to decide on a site for a new hospital, including asserting the City did not consult with Indigenous communities.

The decision from the LPAT said the "in the circumstances of these community-wide and publicly known issues, the City encouraged full participation of all potential stakeholders."

Matters before Tribunal wider than location concerns

According to the decision, the matters before the Tribunal were wider than just concerns over the County Road 42 proposed location. Instead, the concerns focused on the entire 'Secondary Plan' which included planning framework to develop Windsor's expansion to the area.

Tousaw, in the decision, also noted the appeal was a land-use appeal, not an appeal of healthcare planning processes.

"It is quite possible, based on various criteria or the body evaluating them, that some might conclude that a better site exists for the proposed hospital. The Tribunal cannot and need not determine that County Road 42 and Concession Road 9 is the best site for a regional hospital," said the decision.

The Official Plan Amendment No. 120 — the City-adopted County Road 42 plan — comes into effect on Dec. 4, 2019. The zoning bylaw comes into effect Dec. 3.