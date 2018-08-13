Mega-hospital land rezoning approved after 9-hour council meeting

After a nine-hour meeting, Windsor city council approved the rezoning of the new $2B mega-hospital on County Road 42 near the airport — despite a majority of public delegates urging them not to do so.

"I think it's the right move and the right location," said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

Thom Hunt, the city's planner says the city does have experience planning these sort of things and the mega-hospital on County Rd 42 fits both provincial and municipal planning standards. Hunt says "this does make good planning sense." <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> —@megdroberts

City council voted 8-2 in favour of the motion at the end of the meeting which started Monday at 6 p.m. and ended Tuesday at 3:45 a.m. Approval was needed before construction on the mega-hospital could begin.

One public delegate, Dr. Albert Kadri, was strongly against moving the hospital, saying it could put the community at risk and increase mortality rates. He spoke several times throughout the night and was met with applause and a standing ovation from people in the council chambers.

Kadri said many people with urgent and emergent conditions that visit the emergency room usually do not come by ambulance, but rather they visit the emergency room hoping to get a condition checked out.

"A lot of them are unaware of how serious their condition is until they've had that appropriate testing done," said Kadri.

"Some of them deteriorate acutely within the emergency room and need a higher level of care than is provided in the emergency room."

Drew Dilkens says he expects there to be an appeal whether rezoning passes or not, because no location will make everyone happy. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

He said the acute care centre to be placed downtown as an emergency room replacement would not give people access to that necessary critical care.

Kadri warned that people's conditions may deteriorate in the care centre, then suddenly find themselves in the wrong facility that does not have the level of services they require.

"Physicians who work in the emergency room see that regularly," said Kadri.

It’s midnight. Council has been at this now for 6 hours, councillors still asking questions from delegates/administration. This is a look at the number of people still in council chambers <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ao13cypL4C">pic.twitter.com/Ao13cypL4C</a> —@megdroberts

No location is perfect

Some public delegates were in favour of the new hospital.

Barry Zekelman, represented by Bill Smith through a letter, said the hospitals are aging and outdated.

"We need to provide our community and our health care professionals with the updated health care facilities we deserve," read Smith. "No solution or location will ever be perfect, but no action is not an option," read Smith.

Ward 4 Councillor Chris Holt says closing down the Metropolitan campus of Windsor Regional Hospital would mean people can no longer walk to work. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Dilkens echoed the sentiment that no location is perfect.

He said he fully expects dissenters to file an appeal if the rezoning was approved, but he also would expect people to file an appeal if it wasn't approved.

"Doesn't matter what location was chosen, there would be a group of people in the city who would be very passionate against that particular location and would want some other location," said Dilkens.

In a statement released Tuesday, Windsor Regional Hospital says patients are "a step closer to the state-of-the-art, modern health care they deserve."

The statement emphasizes there won't be a reduction in beds at the hospital or a closure of Erie Shores Healthcare in Leamington. The hospital has plans to include an "Urgent Care Centre," but location remains undetermined.

Rino Bortolin calls out the WRH planner saying that there is a lot of housing (2,000 units) downtown Windsor that is not accounted for in the plan going to council. He says this idea of needing homes around the proposed mega-hospital site doesn't make sense. —@megdroberts

Upcoming appeal

Citizens for an Accountable Megahospital Planning Process (CAMPP), the organization that has been vocal against moving the hospital, will be filing an appeal.

Spokesperson Philippa von Ziegenweidt said while she is disappointed to see the rezoning pass after a long night, she was not surprised.

"We've already analyzed this and we have some very specific things where this just doesn't comply with the planning policy and the official plan," she said.

Philippa von Ziegenweidt says it was great to see people so engaged in this issue. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

One week before the meeting, CAMPP released a report criticizing the necessary zoning changes for the hospital construction to begin.

While the night didn't swing in the group`s favour, von Ziegenweidt found it "uplifting" that so many people showed up.

"That's really something fantastic. It means people are engaged. It validates all the work we've done," she said.

Chris Holt has called Dr. Kadri back to the microphone, says he wants to wrap his head around the medical aspect of this decision. Kadri says it's a terrible location because people walking in don't realize how sick they are when they get to the hospital <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> —@megdroberts

'Cities are for hospitals'

Ward 4 councillor Chris Holt wanted to refer the mega-hospital decision back to city administration for further study, but the motion did not pass.

His main concern is that moving the hospital out of downtown means losing an amenity.

The location of Windsor's new $2B mega-hospital is on the table at city council right now.<br><br>"This location offends every planning principle you were supposed to have learned," former Kingsville deputy mayor Tamara Stomp told councillors during the meeting. <a href="https://t.co/v5DmAv9v1c">pic.twitter.com/v5DmAv9v1c</a> —@sanJmaru

And with the hospital being a big employer, people who live close to the hospital and walk to work will no longer be able to do that.

"This is not a cheap, disposable decision we made here tonight," said Holt.

Margaret Reimer who lives in Ward 4 said it's not time for Windsor to make this big move yet.

"We can develop out there when we've grown too big to contain us all, so it's not now," said Reimer.

And in her brother-in-law's words, "'Cities are for hospitals, farm land's for farmers.'"