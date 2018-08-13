Mega-hospital land rezoning up for debate at city council
UPDATE: Five hours into meeting, majority of speakers are against rezoning
Windsor's new mega-hospital is up for debate at tonight's city council meeting.
It's a big point of contention for those who oppose its location — a piece of farmland on County Road 42 near the airport.
City council must approve rezoning of that land before construction can begin.
WRH planner says he will have to look into the numbers that Bortolin is talking about.—@megdroberts
David Musyj CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital calls out Dr. Kadri because he is in a legal battle with the hospital. Boo's from the crowd pursue, a woman yells "this has nothing to do with rezoning." <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a>—@megdroberts
Chris Holt has called Dr. Kadri back to the microphone, says he wants to wrap his head around the medical aspect of this decision. Kadri says it's a terrible location because people walking in don't realize how sick they are when they get to the hospital <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a>—@megdroberts
Last delegate is solicitor representing Windsor Regional Hospital and planner. Speaker said “we have created a plan with policies that create a community where people can live and work ... this is the most logocial location” <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a>—@megdroberts
The location of Windsor's new $2B mega-hospital is on the table at city council right now.<br><br>"This location offends every planning principle you were supposed to have learned," former Kingsville deputy mayor Tamara Stomp told councillors during the meeting. <a href="https://t.co/v5DmAv9v1c">pic.twitter.com/v5DmAv9v1c</a>—@sanJmaru
We’ve listened to half of the delegates now. The majority of speakers have pleaded with council to vote against rezoning. Most of the comments are about no public consultation, moving away from city, council not having enough info <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a>—@megdroberts
Dr. Kadri who says he helped plan the current acute care services in Windsor says voting to rezone the location would “likely increase unnecessary deaths”... He got a standing ovation from people sitting in council chambers <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/kEysc3Tdgx">pic.twitter.com/kEysc3Tdgx</a>—@megdroberts
Philippa von Ziegenweidt up now. Refers to the plans as “flimsy”. She says “good planning matters but Windsor has a history of ignoring it” <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/qCtnlJmABm">pic.twitter.com/qCtnlJmABm</a>—@megdroberts
