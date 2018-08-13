Skip to Main Content
Mega-hospital land rezoning up for debate at city council
Updated

Mega-hospital land rezoning up for debate at city council

Windsor's new $2B mega-hospital is on the table at city council tonight. The plan is to build on a giant piece of farmland on County Road 42 near the airport.

UPDATE: Five hours into meeting, majority of speakers are against rezoning

CBC News ·
In total, 54 delegates are registered to speak on a request to rezone land where the new mega-hospital will be built. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Windsor's new mega-hospital is up for debate at tonight's city council meeting.

It's a big point of contention for those who oppose its location — a piece of farmland on County Road 42 near the airport.

City council must approve rezoning of that land before construction can begin.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us