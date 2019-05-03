CAMPP waiting to hear from divisional court on how to fight against mega-hospital plans
The lawyer representing the group says he expects to hear back sometime this week
Windsor city council's decision to seek prioritized provincial funding for the controversial mega-hospital project is not stopping its main detracting group, Citizens for an Accountable Mega-Hospital Planning Process (CAMPP), from fighting plans to build it.
Eric Gillespie, the attorney representing CAMPP, said they've asked a divisional court in Toronto what recourse they have in fighting the location of the new hospital. They are waiting to find out what steps they can take.
"At the moment, until we have court direction, we're not sure what the process is going to involve. We have spoken with one of the administrative judges of the court and we're awaiting his written direction," he said.
The group has put forward a number of appeals in the past which have been dismissed.
After approximately seven hours of discussion in Monday's meeting, council voted 7-4 to support the project.
More than 100 delegates shared their views with councillors either by speaking at the meeting or through written submission, with some calling for a need for upgraded hospital infrastructure and others expressing a continued call that the location is too far from the city.
WATCH: Tap on the player below as the CBC's Sanjay Maru breaks down where this latest council decision leaves the mega-hospital project.
