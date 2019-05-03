Skip to Main Content
CAMPP waiting to hear from divisional court on how to fight against mega-hospital plans
Windsor

Windsor city council's decision to seek prioritized provincial funding for the controversial mega-hospital project is not stopping its main detracting group, Citizens for an Accountable Mega-hospital Planning Process, from fighting plans to build it.

The lawyer representing the group says he expects to hear back sometime this week

CBC News ·
The new mega-hospital will be built on land at the southeast corner of County Road 42 and Concession Road 9. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Eric Gillespie, the attorney representing CAMPP, said they've asked a divisional court in Toronto what recourse they have in fighting the location of the new hospital. They are waiting to find out what steps they can take.

"At the moment, until we have court direction, we're not sure what the process is going to involve. We have spoken with one of the administrative judges of the court and we're awaiting his written direction," he said.

The group has put forward a number of appeals in the past which have been dismissed.

After approximately seven hours of discussion in Monday's meeting, council voted 7-4 to support the project.

More than 100 delegates shared their views with councillors either by speaking at the meeting or through written submission, with some calling for a need for upgraded hospital infrastructure and others expressing a continued call that the location is too far from the city.

WATCH: Tap on the player below as the CBC's Sanjay Maru breaks down where this latest council decision leaves the mega-hospital project.  

An update on the status of the mega-hospital project

10 hours ago
1:26
Five years since blueprints for the megahospital project were released, its location has been a point of contention. The CBC's Sanjay Maru explains what exactly council's Nov. 9 vote means for the status of the development and how the lead opposing group, CAMPP, plans to respond. 1:26
