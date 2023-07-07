By hosting Windsor News at 6, Meg Roberts is stepping into her childhood dream job

"Where do you belong?"

That was one of many Newfoundland and Labrador phrases I heard a lot while I was working for CBC News out on the East coast.

It's a question asked to find out where your family is from, or what community on the island or mainland you were raised in.

The first time I was asked it caught me off guard.

"Windsor-Essex County," I remember saying. "Do you know where that is?"

Meg Roberts talks about coming home Duration 1:31 Meg Roberts talks about coming home to Essex County

That's the name of the place, I suppose, but over the three and a half years I spent in one of the most beautiful, welcoming places of the country, I had the opportunity to think about what that really meant.

I've learned it's hard to describe home in words.

It's the most southern part of Canada, of course. The automotive capital of Canada. A region with the largest concentration of greenhouses in North America.

Motown vibes, the sweetest corn

But there are the things you can't find on a Google search.

It's a place where you can listen to Motown's greatest hits floating through the airwaves from radio stations in Detroit. You can taste flavourful food that is reflective of a wave of newcomers who have made this area their home. Share emotional conversations sitting in the front seat of a vehicle at the riverfront and smell the rich county soil as farmers turn it over in the spring.

I've yet to find sweeter corn.

Meg Roberts will host the 6 p.m. newscast, as well as be a common presence on the @cbcwindsor Instagram. (Dax Melmer/CBC)

I missed these things while spending the last five years away. I was enamoured with the coastline jutting out of the Atlantic Ocean in St. John's. Later, I was captivated by the skyscrapers towering over the millions of people bustling through downtown Toronto.

These have been experiences I've gained so much from, but what they also gave me is the gift of coming home.

Starting Monday night I will be holding down the host desk for the extremely talented Katerina Georgieva, who is embarking on a personal adventure for the next year.

Coming full circle

It's a full circle moment for me and my family.

Growing up on a farm in the heart of Essex County, CBC Windsor was on every night at six o'clock. I remember being about 12, watching the anchor and thinking one day that if I work really hard, maybe that could be me.

I went to the University of Windsor to play varsity soccer and to pursue a journalism degree. A story about dead ducks landed me my first job as a videojournalist here at CBC Windsor in 2016.

Like many Windsorites, I've left only to find myself back in the community that grew and shaped me.

Twelve-year-old Meg would never believe this day has come.

This is special to me because I love Windsor-Essex, so rich with diverse communities and unique experiences. Stories much like mine and my families who immigrated here in the 1920s but also perhaps stories that are way different — they all make up the fabric of a place rich with history but evolving with changing industry, environments and populations.

I am thrilled to have the opportunity to once again tell those stories, the stories that make up my home and tens of thousands of others.

So now that you've gotten the chance to meet me, I want to meet you.