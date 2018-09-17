#WEvotes
Meet the people running in Windsor, Essex County and Pelee
CBC contacted every single person running for office in Windsor, Essex County and the Township of Pelee.
Don't know who to vote for? We're here to help you make an informed decision.
There are 236 people vying for 93 positions in Windsor, Essex County and the Township of Pelee.
Who are these people — and why should you vote for them?
To help make your decision easier, CBC contacted every candidate who will be on the ballot Oct. 22.
Click on your municipality or school board to find out more.