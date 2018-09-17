Skip to Main Content
Meet the people running in Windsor, Essex County and Pelee
#WEvotes

CBC contacted every single person running for office in Windsor, Essex County and the Township of Pelee.

Don't know who to vote for? We're here to help you make an informed decision.

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
A lot of people are vying for your vote this October. (Peter Power/Canadian Press)

There are 236 people vying for 93 positions in Windsor, Essex County and the Township of Pelee.

Who are these people — and why should you vote for them?

To help make your decision easier, CBC contacted every candidate who will be on the ballot Oct. 22.

Click on your municipality or school board to find out more.

Separated Municipalities

County of Essex

English School Boards

French School Boards

About the Author

Jonathan Pinto

Jonathan Pinto is a reporter/editor at CBC Windsor, primarily assigned to Afternoon Drive, CBC Radio's regional afternoon show for southwestern Ontario. Email jonathan.pinto@cbc.ca.

