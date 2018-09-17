Meet the people running for council in Kingsville

In the Town of Kingsville, 17 people are running for 7 spots on council: 1 mayor, 1 deputy mayor and 5 councillors.

For the mayoral race, video-journalist Meg Roberts made 'player cards' for each candidate. She captured a photo of each candidate doing something familiar or fun to them, and asked them to answer three questions.

Reporter/editor Jonathan Pinto contacted candidates for the rest of council, asking them to submit a photo and respond to an email questionnaire.

Answers may have been edited for clarity or because they exceeded the character limit given.

Mayor | Deputy Mayor | Councillors

Mayor

The candidate for mayor has been acclaimed.

Nelson Santos

What is your top priority?

One of my hopes as a top priority is to have council provided an important review and update on Kingsville's road network to structure a long-term maintenance and expansion/upgrade program. Dedicating and spending specifically targeted infrastructure dollars on projects each year in a timely fashion will advance improvements that would be seen across our municipality as a whole.

Which council decision made last term would you change?

If there was one decision to identify for the current budget year to reconsider for me would be the capital funding for one of the municipality's core road resurfacing. While the information provided at budget deliberations identified key road works and all good faith efforts to set it into play, circumstances as they are and were identified at the time, did not materialize as thought.

What is your favourite activity in your municipality?

For me, I truly enjoy having the opportunity to take my family to the various community park sites. Whether we walk, cycle, or drive, I find having access of so much variety of public spaces enhances the Kingsville experience. I also love coaching and playing soccer each year with our organized soccer association.

Deputy Mayor

The candidate for deputy mayor has been acclaimed.

Gord Queen

(Gord Queen)

Age: 68

Occupation: Deputy Mayor of Kingsville

What is your most relevant experience for this position?

Experience as school trustee, councillor, deputy mayor. Retired from Ontario Hydro management. Communities In Bloom, Parks, Union Water and Committee of Adjustment have provided years of experience and actions to show value of listening to the residents.

What is the single biggest issue in your municipality?

Good planning is a key issue for our town. The town is rich in history and needs to build on that history and small town feel with careful planning for the future. Key to success is listening to all, the builders, the planners and the residents.

Councillors

There are 15 people running for 5 seats on council.

Kevin Black

(Kevin Black)

Age: 38

Occupation: Co-owner of Lee & Maria's Farm Market & Delivery, Communications Specialist in the healthcare sector

What is your most relevant experience for this position?

As a small business owner, I understand the issues facing entrepreneurs and the people who work for them. I'm not afraid to take action, and after spending 15 years as a radio newscaster locally, I know the right questions to ask to push issues forward.

What is the single biggest issue in your municipality?

Kingsville is growing, with several new commercial and condo developments underway. Growth is good, but construction must be done the right way, in the right place and at the right time. I'm a dad, and I want my kids to grow up in a Kingsville that still has that small town feel.

Gloria Cavenago

​Candidate has withdrawn from the election.

Kimberly DeYong​​

(Kimberly DeYong)

Age: 44

Occupation: Legal Researcher for a busy law office in Windsor

What is your most relevant experience for this position?

Commitment to Community proven by: providing comprehensive reports to help inform and educate councils on important issues; meeting with government policy advisors and media; volunteering with senior and children's non-profit activities.

What is the single biggest issue in your municipality?

As growth attracts new people to town we must also consider the needs of existing community members. Kingsville residents are concerned about lack of affordable housing. Young singles, seniors on fixed incomes and families struggle to find suitable homes. Municipal govt can help.

Tony Gaffan

(Tony Gaffan)

Age: 50

Occupation: Barber

What is your most relevant experience for this position?

Having been in the service industry for over 30 years, I am accessible to the constituents of Kingsville. As a "people person," I am also drawn to volunteer positions which has enabled me to form many relationships with this community.

What is the single biggest issue in your municipality?

Infrastructure will continue to be a focus as I seek ways of encouraging smart progress in a fiscally responsible way. Long term vision will be needed for smart progress.

Kim Gilliland

(Kim Gilliland)

Age: 63

Occupation: Minister / Retired Canadian Forces veteran

What is your most relevant experience for this position?

As a Canadian Forces officer I was involved in strategic planning. As a pastor I have a deep concern for vulnerable people. As a business grad I understand the challenges of business owners. As chair of the Cottam Revitalization Committee I have experience in municipal affairs.

What is the single biggest issue in your municipality?

We need to ensure that people are not left behind as Kingsville expands and develops. That includes the outlying communities. It also includes vulnerable people such as the poor and those needing community services. This must all be done with an eye on fiscal responsibility.

Corey Gosselin​

(Corey Gosselin)

Age: 28

Occupation: Manager at Box Office Video

What is your most relevant experience for this position?

When it comes to experience I have the right experience. I chair the Kingsville community policing committee, I sit on the heritage and accessibility advisory committees for the town as well as being on the board of directors for Migration Hall.

What is the single biggest issue in your municipality?

Since Kingsville is elected at large the biggest issues the residents I've spoken to are infrastructure, affordable housing and proper growth in appropriate areas. There are solutions to these issues and I hope to be part of those discussions.

Jackie Kerr

​​Candidate did not reply to CBC questionnaire

Michael Laba​​

​​Candidate did not reply to CBC questionnaire

Paul Lariviere

(Paul Lariviere)

Age: 45

Occupation: Businessman

What is your most relevant experience for this position?

As a business owner for several companies, I have had many opportunities to meet new people, engage in conversations with them where they have felt comfortable enough to open up to me on issues they were facing and I would then help find solutions that worked out for everyone.

What is the single biggest issue in your municipality?

One of the biggest issues we are facing in our municipality is completing the widening of our Highway 3. We have had more then our share of accidents and lives lost due to the high volume of vehicles that travel this roadway daily.

John Lein

(John Lein)

Age: 55

Occupation: Program Coordinator / Professor, Landscape Horticulture Department & Worker Chair, JHSC South Campus, St. Clair College, Windsor

What is your most relevant experience for this position?

The past 25 years that I have been working at St. Clair College, have helped to teach me valuable life and political lessons. Creating and reviewing policy, listening to students, parents, staff, preparing for class, tight time lines, have shaped my commitment for excellence.

What is the single biggest issue in your municipality?

Fast growth. We need to carefully understand / plan for the impact growth has on site planning, traffic patterns, parking, user facilities and infrastructure. We have one shot to get it right. Let's take time to create a plan that works, or fix existing issues to make it right.

Laura Lucier

(Laura Lucier)

Age: 49 (50 at time of election)

Occupation: Consultant

What is your most relevant experience for this position?

With years of management experience in healthcare, education and social services, business and volunteer experience, I am prepared to listen to the concerns of stakeholders and represent the best interests of the municipality in a fair, responsible and transparent manner.

What is the single biggest issue in your municipality?

Kingsville needs positive, sustainable growth and development that increases public access to the lakefront, brings jobs, reduces traffic, provides housing options and maintains our small-town atmosphere, while ensuring value to taxpayers. ​

Ted Mastronardi​

(Ted Mastronardi)

Age: 60

Occupation: Semi-retired

What is your most relevant experience for this position?

I was a part owner of a greenhouse operation for over 48 years. Served eight years as a director on the Ontario Greenhouse Growers Marketing Board. I helped form CFTV (television station) was vice-president till 2007. I am a member of the Kingsville's Planning Advisory Committee.

What is the single biggest issue in your municipality?

My priority and strategy would be to ensure that we are moving forward with development while remaining fiscally responsible. Investments that will support families in our communities. Cottam and Ruthven are ripe for development and need to be brought to the forefront as well.

Thomas Neufeld

(Thomas Neufeld)

Age: 41

Occupation: Production Manager, Viewpointe Estate Winery

What is your most relevant experience for this position?

I have sat on committees of council since 2008, been an audience member since 2010 and councillor since 2014. I have the experience, knowledge and desire to continue serving the residents of Kingsville to the best of my abilities. I can hit the ground running.

What is the single biggest issue in your municipality?

The biggest issue facing Kingsville is managing our growth. Continued investments in our roads and infrastructure, programs for our seniors and youth, focusing on economic development, land use planning decisions that make sense and keeping our taxes low.

Larry Patterson

(Larry Patterson)

Age: 62

Occupation: Retired

What is your most relevant experience for this position?

Currently and for the past 4 years I have served as councillor for the Town of Kingsville, working on policy, procedure and budgets. I worked within the Roads and Environmental Dept.'s for 25 years before being elected councillor, giving me knowledge to bring to the table.

What is the single biggest issue in your ward/municipality?

My concern is Kingsville's high demand for affordable housing. Residents need close proximity to established services as Kingsville struggles with transportation. When trying to downsize, some lifelong residents of Kingsville move out of our municipality for affordable housing.

Barry Wilson

(Barry Wilson)

Age: 50

Occupation: Accountant

What is your most relevant experience for this position?

My experience working in finance and being active in the community. Caring about one another is the core of what makes us a community. I am trusted, knowledgeable, dependable and most important of all, I care about our citizens and our community!

What is the single biggest issue in your municipality?

The leadership must manage our growing region yet maintain our community spirit. This includes improved communication with citizens, keeping green spaces clean, supporting small business and farms, pedestrian safety, protecting watershed & air quality and flood prevention.