On any single day, more than 2,000 people are working on the Gordie Howe International Bridge site, ports of entry and the Michigan interchange.

Around 42 per cent of the workforce are local to Windsor and Detroit. Meanwhile, workers from around the world — including Ireland, Italy, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, India and more — have come to complete the bridge.

It has been under construction since 2018, with its opening currently slated for September 2025.

As Windsorites await the completion of this massive project, here's a look at some of the people making the project a reality.

Jaime Castro is the lead engineer for the bridge construction. The Gordie Howe International Bridge is one of many high-profile projects on his resume.

Name: Jaime Castro

Where: Columbia and Germany

What: Bridge construction lead engineer

In terms of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, Castro "plans the work and works the plan." He has been a part of some major infrastructure projects around the world, and this is just another one of the landmarks he has had his hands in.

"I've had the opportunity to be in many countries in Europe working in similar projects," Castro said. "I went to [the] Middle East, working a couple of countries in the Middle East, and then I moved to Asia. I worked in a couple of countries in Asia, [and also] in South Africa. So I've been in South America, as well in Central America, and I'm here in North America."

By anyone's standards Castro is a world traveller. Raised in Colombia and Germany, before studying civil engineering, his long career has led him to working in Windsor.

"Some people go chasing waterfalls, so I go chasing these type of bridges, and this will be the biggest international bridge in the world."

Axel Habiyakare is the lead field engineer for the Gordie Howe International Bridge. He's responsible for the construction activities on the approach part of the bridge, leading from the Canadian port of entry to the anchor pier where the cables begin.

Name: Axel Habiyakare

Where: Windsor

What: Lead field engineer

Habiyakare is responsible for the construction activities on the approach part of the bridge — leading from the Canadian port of entry to the anchor pier where the 420-metre cables begin.

It's really a true testament to teamwork. - Axel Habiyakare

Since the initial planning phases, Habiyakare has wanted to work on this project. Born and raised in Windsor, he also studied civil engineering at the University of Windsor.

"This has really been a dream come true," he said. "Being born and raised in Windsor, and to be able to contribute to something so important for my own hometown has been very special."

While feeling proud about his contribution to his hometown, Habiyakare said that he also enjoys learning from colleagues from across the globe.

"It really is a monumental task and it takes people from really all over the world to come together with one goal and one purpose to make this happen," he said. "It's really a true testament to teamwork."

Tracy Robbinson is an apprentice with Ironworkers Local 700. Her job takes her to great heights on the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

Name: Tracy Robbinson

Where: Windsor

What: Apprentice with Ironworkers Local 700

At the moment, Robbinson works on the post tensioning crew, meaning she's responsible for the cable stays right at the top of the towers.

To some, those heights would be terrifying. But not for Robbinson.

"I love seeing Windsor because I grew up here," she said. "I know all the different parks, and I just love watching and seeing Windsor — you can see so far away, too. On a clear day, you can see everywhere."

It's something that I could tell my grand kids about - Tracy Robbinson

"People are shocked that I could do stuff like this ... But I've been skydiving and and bungee jumping."

For Robbinson, her work has afforded her learning opportunities, and the sense that she might be part of history.

"Everywhere I go, everybody I talk to brings up the bridge," she recalled. "It's been a life-changer ... it's something that I could tell my grandkids about, [that] I had a hand in making this."

Tad Czubernat works for the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority in a contract compliance role. He grew up in Tecumseh, Ont., and explains how he feels about the opportunity to work on this project so early in his career.

Name: Tad Czubernat

Where: Tecumseh

What: Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority

As an employee of the bridge authority, Czubernat is one of the people helping overseeing the project and site.�

"So, the contractor performs all the work on their end and then I'm out there making sure that they're complying with the contract, and just making sure that they're following all their quality procedures and hitting all the goals that they set out to comply with," he said.

Building the bridge is a massive job, and this is actually Czubernat's first in his professional career.

"I came here as a co-op student ... It's definitely a lot of good exposure for me and it's going pretty smooth sailing for the most part," he said.

"It's definitely a big shock, a huge, massive project, right.... It's basically creating the change of the skyline of all of Windsor."

