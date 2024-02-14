Meet the people making countries connect by building the Gordie Howe bridge
The crew working on the bridge hail from both Windsor and across the globe
On any single day, more than 2,000 people are working on the Gordie Howe International Bridge site, ports of entry and the Michigan interchange.
Around 42 per cent of the workforce are local to Windsor and Detroit. Meanwhile, workers from around the world — including Ireland, Italy, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, India and more — have come to complete the bridge.
It has been under construction since 2018, with its opening currently slated for September 2025.
As Windsorites await the completion of this massive project, here's a look at some of the people making the project a reality.
Name: Jaime Castro
Where: Columbia and Germany
What: Bridge construction lead engineer
"I've had the opportunity to be in many countries in Europe working in similar projects," Castro said. "I went to [the] Middle East, working a couple of countries in the Middle East, and then I moved to Asia. I worked in a couple of countries in Asia, [and also] in South Africa. So I've been in South America, as well in Central America, and I'm here in North America."
By anyone's standards Castro is a world traveller. Raised in Colombia and Germany, before studying civil engineering, his long career has led him to working in Windsor.
"Some people go chasing waterfalls, so I go chasing these type of bridges, and this will be the biggest international bridge in the world."
Name: Axel Habiyakare
Where: Windsor
What: Lead field engineer
Habiyakare is responsible for the construction activities on the approach part of the bridge — leading from the Canadian port of entry to the anchor pier where the 420-metre cables begin.
It's really a true testament to teamwork.- Axel Habiyakare
"This has really been a dream come true," he said. "Being born and raised in Windsor, and to be able to contribute to something so important for my own hometown has been very special."
While feeling proud about his contribution to his hometown, Habiyakare said that he also enjoys learning from colleagues from across the globe.
"It really is a monumental task and it takes people from really all over the world to come together with one goal and one purpose to make this happen," he said. "It's really a true testament to teamwork."
Name: Tracy Robbinson
Where: Windsor
What: Apprentice with Ironworkers Local 700
To some, those heights would be terrifying. But not for Robbinson.
"I love seeing Windsor because I grew up here," she said. "I know all the different parks, and I just love watching and seeing Windsor — you can see so far away, too. On a clear day, you can see everywhere."
It's something that I could tell my grand kids about- Tracy Robbinson
"People are shocked that I could do stuff like this ... But I've been skydiving and and bungee jumping."
For Robbinson, her work has afforded her learning opportunities, and the sense that she might be part of history.
"Everywhere I go, everybody I talk to brings up the bridge," she recalled. "It's been a life-changer ... it's something that I could tell my grandkids about, [that] I had a hand in making this."
Name: Tad Czubernat
Where: Tecumseh
What: Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority
As an employee of the bridge authority, Czubernat is one of the people helping overseeing the project and site.�
Building the bridge is a massive job, and this is actually Czubernat's first in his professional career.
"I came here as a co-op student ... It's definitely a lot of good exposure for me and it's going pretty smooth sailing for the most part," he said.
"It's definitely a big shock, a huge, massive project, right.... It's basically creating the change of the skyline of all of Windsor."
LISTEN | CBC speaks with four workers who are helping build the new border crossing:
With files from Amy Dodge