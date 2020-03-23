Have these medical supplies? Windsor-Essex health care workers need them

Health care workers and first responders in Windsor-Essex are appealing to the community for medical supplies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses that have any supplies like masks or gloves, are asked to donate the supplies to be used by those working on the frontline. These items would be put to immediate use in hospitals, paramedic, fire, police and corrections services as well as long-term care homes.

"In the last few days, based on the best advice of public health officials, many local services have temporarily stopped operating – from dentists to hair salons to large manufacturing," said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. "We are asking all those who might have any supplies in their possession to make them available for health care and other frontline workers."

The supply shortage is not just a problem locally.

"There's a global supply shortage everywhere," said Dr. Wajid, chief medical officer of health at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

"We have a lot of patients in the hospital that are being treated as COVID-19 positive even though they're not — we haven't gotten the results yet. We could start getting a lot of positive results very shortly or we could have a lot of negative results," said David Musyj, CEO and president of Windsor Regional Hospital.

"The problem is we've blown through a lot of personal protective equipment protecting our staff protecting the community while we're waiting for the results."

Required supplies include:

Respirators, Honeywell 5500 Series and NIOSG P100 filter cartridges

N95 masks (model number: 3M18710, 3M9210 or 3MVFlex). If you have another available model of N95, please let us know so that we may assess if it is something that can be utilized.

Nitrile gloves

Battery-operated infrared medical thermometers

Disposable impermeable gowns

General surgical masks

Hand sanitizer and/or disinfectant

Sanitizer wipes

Safety goggles

If you have any of the above, please contact the city via email at 311@citywindsor.ca . City of Windsor and County of Essex staff will coordinate the pick up of items, beginning on Monday, March 23 in any area.

The city will also have a drop-off location at the WFCU Centre starting Monday, March 23, 2020, between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday for those able to assist by delivering. The city asks that you email first before visiting the main desk at the Community Rinks entrance at 8787 McHugh Street where staff will direct you after a short screening process.